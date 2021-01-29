Novavax vaccine trial 'shows efficacy against Covid-19 UK, SA variants'

The Novavax vaccine has demonstrated not only high clinical efficacy against the prototype SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, but also significant clinical effectiveness against both the rapidly emerging South African and UK variants.

This was revealed by the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit (Vida) at Wits University on Thursday.

It said in the SA Phase 2b clinical trial, 60% efficacy for the prevention of mild, moderate and severe Covid-19 disease was observed in the 94% of the study population that was HIV negative. The phase 2b is the safety and efficacy study of the vaccine.

“The higher efficacy of the vaccine in the UK than in South Africa is because the variants circulating in SA are less sensitive to vaccine induced immune responses,” said Prof Shabir Madhi, executive director of the Vida research unit at Wits, and principal investigator in the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine trial in SA.

He said the 60% reduced risk against Covid-19 illness in vaccinated individuals in South Africans underscored the value of this vaccine to prevent illness from the highly worrisome variant currently circulating in SA and which was spreading globally.

“This is the only Covid-19 vaccine for which we now have objective evidence that it protects against the variant dominating in SA,” Madhi said.