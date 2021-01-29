South Africa

PODCAST | When mothers kill

29 January 2021 - 12:17 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Are mothers receiving the support they need to maintain their emotional health? Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

As our economy struggles and unemployment increases, South Africans have started to see an explosion of cases that have made us question whether mothers are receiving the support they need to maintain their emotional health.

The idea that a mother could reach a point of desperation so severe that she would consider taking the life of her own child is horrifying - and for many, almost unbelievable. It is, however, a sad reality and one we explore in this minisode of True Crime South Africa.

In this minisode, we discuss a wide range of filicidal cases with different motives and try to uncover the root causes of these horrific crimes.

Listen to full episode: 

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

