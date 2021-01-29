Reports of Zuma heading to Russia for medical treatment are false - family
Former president Jacob Zuma has distanced himself from reports making the rounds on social media that he was heading to Russia for medical treatment next week.
“The Jacob Zuma Foundation and family wishes to distance itself from the person calling him/herself a spokesperson. We wish to state that it’s mischievous and disrespectful to South Africans,” said family spokesperson Edward Muziwoxolo Zuma, who is Zuma’s eldest son.
The family was responding to reports that the former president would be leaving to seek medical attention in Moscow on February 1 and returning to SA at the end of March.
The report, labelled as false by Zuma jnr, quoted a councillor, Ally Mosina, who had apparently been appointed the "new spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation".
In the report, Mosina dismissed the insinuation that Zuma was avoiding appearing before the Zondo commission into state capture after the Constitutional Court ruling that compelled him to do so.
“The former president, as the father of radical economic transformation, has nothing to hide. However, his health comes first - especially now at his age,” said Mosina.
The report further states that, “We are awaiting response and the reaction of the commission. However, the political commentator Prof Somadoda Fikeni has indicated that the commission has no legal bearing on Zuma's health.”
Zuma jnr said the report was false and pleaded with South Africans to be patient. “South Africans will be officially informed by the relevant people dealing with the matter involving the former president.”
On Thursday, the ConCourt ordered that the former president must abide by a summons to appear before the state capture commission to give evidence on allegations of state capture.
TimesLIVE reported that a unanimous decision was made that should Zuma not appear on February 15 as per his summons, he would be in breach of the Commissions Act and an order made by the apex court.
The court further declared that Zuma does not have the right to remain silent before the commission, but witnesses do have the privilege against self-incrimination.
TimesLIVE