Reports of Zuma heading to Russia for medical treatment are false - family

Former president Jacob Zuma has distanced himself from reports making the rounds on social media that he was heading to Russia for medical treatment next week.

“The Jacob Zuma Foundation and family wishes to distance itself from the person calling him/herself a spokesperson. We wish to state that it’s mischievous and disrespectful to South Africans,” said family spokesperson Edward Muziwoxolo Zuma, who is Zuma’s eldest son.

The family was responding to reports that the former president would be leaving to seek medical attention in Moscow on February 1 and returning to SA at the end of March.

The report, labelled as false by Zuma jnr, quoted a councillor, Ally Mosina, who had apparently been appointed the "new spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation".

In the report, Mosina dismissed the insinuation that Zuma was avoiding appearing before the Zondo commission into state capture after the Constitutional Court ruling that compelled him to do so.