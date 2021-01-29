SANDF clarifies use of interferon drugs for its members

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) says it has procured the drug interferon for use solely by its members who are employed to assist the country in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It should be mentioned that interferon is not a vaccine and does not treat Covid-19 pneumonia among hospitalised patients, but it confers heightened protection against Covid-19 ... to attack natural interferons of the victim,” the SANDF said in a statement.

Interferons are a group of signalling proteins made and released by host cells in response to the presence of several viruses, it said.

The SANDF said the SA Military Health Services had applied for the use of the drug to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and obtained approval on October 5 last year for the use detailed in that application.

The application was done in terms of section 21 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, which mandates Sahpra to authorise the use of unregistered medicines in SA for certain purposes.