Several trucks set alight on R59 near Alberton
Several trucks were set alight on the R59 near Alberton in Gauteng on Thursday night, the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) said.
EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kobeli Mokheseng said the incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday.
Mokheseng said the scene was cleared at around 7am on Friday.
Further details were not immediately available.
#TruckWar Several trucks set alight last night on R59 at Alberton, Gauteng. The R59 north currently closed as @SAPoliceService busy with with investigation and recovery of trucks. @BOSBEER2006 @@MARIUSBROODRYK @SALTruckers @News24 pic.twitter.com/BazlIxglex— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) January 29, 2021
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a statement would be released during the day.
National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili confirmed five trucks were attacked.
Muridili said one driver was injured during the attacks.
“The drivers of the trucks on the R59 North, near the Kliprivier off-ramp, reportedly stopped their trucks when they saw tree branches in the road.
“When they stopped, a group of suspects allegedly threw petrol bombs at them. No arrests have been made yet.”
TimesLIVE