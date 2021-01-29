South Africa

Several trucks set alight on R59 near Alberton

29 January 2021 - 09:47
Several trucks were set alight on the R59 near Alberton in Gauteng at around 11pm on Thursday.
Several trucks were set alight on the R59 near Alberton in Gauteng at around 11pm on Thursday.
Image: Make SA Safe via Facebook

Several trucks were set alight on the R59 near Alberton in Gauteng on Thursday night, the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) said.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Supt Kobeli Mokheseng said the incident happened at around 11pm on Thursday.

Mokheseng said the scene was cleared at around 7am on Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a statement would be released during the day.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili confirmed five trucks were attacked.

Muridili said one driver was injured during the attacks.

“The drivers of the trucks on the R59 North, near the Kliprivier off-ramp, reportedly stopped their trucks when they saw tree branches in the road.

“When they stopped, a group of suspects allegedly threw petrol bombs at them. No arrests have been made yet.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN police ready to tackle protesting truckers amid reports of looming action

Law enforcement agencies in KwaZulu-Natal were on high alert on Monday amid reports of a looming truck protest.
News
4 days ago

Truck talks continue as troops march in to stem highway violence

Crisis talks about trucking violence were continuing on Saturday after police minister Bheki Cele said soldiers would patrol roads targeted by ...
News
2 months ago

13 trucks attacked or torched in past month alone, government confirms

Dozens of trucks have been attacked or torched on SA's roads in the last eight months, with 13 incidents in the last month alone.
News
2 months ago

‘Any truck is fair game’: Fears mount as rampant attacks leave one driver dead

Industry leaders say government has ‘no political will’ to solve the problem, with 30 trucks attacked last week alone
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  3. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  4. Kemp by name, unkempt by nature, genius at law: remembering Kemp J Kemp News
  5. Man builds dream house over 10 years with his hands South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X