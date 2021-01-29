Survivor of 'Table Mountain killer' tells of the fight that saved his life

He is part of the neighbourhood watch team who monitor the area and at that time there had been alarming attacks in the area.

Just two weeks earlier, a pilot named Doug Notten was stabbed to death while walking with his wife.

No-one had been arrested for the crime and mountain users were warned of a serial attacker in the area.

Esterhuizen was suddenly knocked over by Bveni and set upon by blows from a screwdriver with a black and yellow handle. Bveni used both hands on the screwdriver as he attempted to plunge the weapon into Esterhuizen's chest while he lay on the ground.



“I was watching his eyes to see where he would strike next,” said Esterhuizen, who has some training in martial arts. “As he tried to stab me, I would hit his hand away. After a few close attempts, he gave up and stood over me demanding my cellphone and two-way radio.”

Esterhuizen handed over the items and the man fled. He was rushed to hospital, where it was determined he had suffered a punctured lung after receiving multiple stab wounds.

A month later, cyclist Ian McPherson would be stabbed to death by Bveni, a few hundred metres from where Esterhuizen was attacked. This would eventually lead to Bveni's capture and arrest.