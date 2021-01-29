Three suspected drug kingpins arrested within hours in Durban

“Four men were arrested in Mariannridge on Thursday morning. This after reports were received that the community was being terrorised by the gang. They were arrested for dealing and being in possession of drugs.”

He said shortly after midnight Metro members assisted SAPS provincial organised crime (Anti-Gangs and Narcotics) and members of the national intervention unit (NIU) during a raid at Chatsworth where one person was arrested for conspiracy to commit murder.

It is understood that shortly after the man was placed under arrest and escorted to the police station, he became ill.

He was subsequently transported to a nearby hospital where he was transferred to ICU after allegedly suffering a heart attack.

The identity of all three alleged kingpins are known to TimesLIVE.

Police have been approached for comment.

Pillay, known commonly as Teddy Mafia, was gunned down at his home on January 4, setting in motion a sequence of gory events which saw his two alleged attackers shot, decapitated and their bodies burnt in full view of the public.

Shortly after Pillay was killed police minister Bheki Cele questioned police as to why Teddy Mafia was never brought to book despite being a “known gangster and drug dealer”.

TimesLIVE