Zuma was our Putin, our Mugabe, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Who'd have thought that something like this was possible in SA, a country with a strong constitution and an open society?

For more than five years SA was without an SSA, a state security agency. There was only a ZSA: a Zuma security agency, with orders to destroy the president’s enemies within the ANC and steal billions of rands.

Zuma was our Putin, our Mugabe — almost our own Mobutu Sese Seko: a tribal demigod surrounded by a throng of sycophants and bodyguards, with unlimited access to state coffers and no respect for the constitution and the laws of the land.

The Zuma presidency was more crime syndicate than government.

It is an utter miracle that democracy has survived in SA. And an even bigger miracle that Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC leadership contest in December 2017. It is now much clearer why he had to spend about R1bn on his election campaign.