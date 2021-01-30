Bomb squad frees cash guard with explosive device strapped to body

A police bomb disposal team disarmed an explosive device strapped to the body of a hijacked cash-in-transit guard in Cape Town on Saturday.

SBV Services confirmed that two teams of guards delivering cash to an ATM were hijacked and later released unharmed on the N2 near Macassar.

“One of the staff members had an explosive device strapped to his body, which has been disarmed and safely removed from the scene,” said group CEO Mark Barrett.

“We applaud our team for remaining calm during the attack and for the rapid response of the support crews.

Barrett said support and counselling was being provided for the staff involved.