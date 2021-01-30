COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 528 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in 24 hours

January 30 2021 - 10:09

Taiwan reports first Covid-19 death in 8 months, from local cluster

Taiwan's government on Saturday reported the island's first death from Covid-19 since May, as it battles a small and unusual outbreak of locally transmitted cases.

A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions died after being infected with the coronavirus as part of a domestic cluster connected to a hospital, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.