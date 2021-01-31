COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO team to visit Wuhan market, where first Covid infections seen

January 31 2021 - 07:00

Australia reopens NZ 'travel bubble' after no new Covid-19 cases

Australia reopened its "travel bubble" with New Zealand on Sunday after the neighbouring country reported no new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, but added new screening measures as it marked its longest infection-free run since the outbreak began.

The decision marks the resumption of the only international arrivals into Australia who do not require 14 days in hotel quarantine.

Australia had paused quarantine exemptions for trans-Tasman arrivals six days earlier after New Zealand reported its first new case in months.

Arrivals from New Zealand "are now judged to be sufficiently low risk, given New Zealand's strong public health response to Covid-19", acting Australian Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters.

However, Australia would require screening of travellers from New Zealand before and after flights for the next 10 days, Kidd added, "given there is still a small risk of further associated cases being detected and with an abundance of caution".

Reuters