COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | WHO team to visit Wuhan market, where first Covid infections seen

January 31 2021 - 07:17
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,192 to 2,216,363 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,192 to 2,216,363, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 399 to 56,945, the tally showed.
Reuters
January 31 2021 - 07:00
Australia reopens NZ 'travel bubble' after no new Covid-19 cases
Australia reopened its "travel bubble" with New Zealand on Sunday after the neighbouring country reported no new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, but added new screening measures as it marked its longest infection-free run since the outbreak began.
The decision marks the resumption of the only international arrivals into Australia who do not require 14 days in hotel quarantine.
Australia had paused quarantine exemptions for trans-Tasman arrivals six days earlier after New Zealand reported its first new case in months.
Arrivals from New Zealand "are now judged to be sufficiently low risk, given New Zealand's strong public health response to Covid-19", acting Australian Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters.
However, Australia would require screening of travellers from New Zealand before and after flights for the next 10 days, Kidd added, "given there is still a small risk of further associated cases being detected and with an abundance of caution".
Reuters
January 31 2021 - 06:30
Mexican president remains mild case of Covid-19, ministry says
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to be only mildly affected by Covid-19, an official said on Saturday, a day after the Mexican leader broadcast a video informing the public that his health was improving.
Ricardo Cortes, a senior health ministry official, told a regular evening news conference that Lopez Obrador still had a "mild case" of Covid-19 and noted the president had almost reached the half-way mark of his isolation phase.
Lopez Obrador announced he had Covid-19 late on Sunday, since when he has withdrawn from his regular public schedule.
Reuters
January 31 2021 - 06:00
WHO team to visit Wuhan market, where first Covid infections seen
A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of Covid-19 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan was expected to visit Huanan market later on Sunday, a wholesale seafood centre where the new coronavirus was initially detected.
Public access to the market - now barricaded with guards on round-the-clock duty - has been severely restricted since it was shut at the beginning of last year. Before its closure, it was a bustling market comprising hundreds of stalls divided into sections for meat, seafood and vegetables.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 41 540 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5 297 new cases, which represents a 13% positivity rate. A further 318 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 43 951 to date.