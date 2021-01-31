South Africa

Drunk North West cop sacked, now up for criminal trial

31 January 2021 - 14:07 By TimesLIVE
A police constable in the North West who was filmed drunk on duty has been dismissed. File photo
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A police constable in the North West who was filmed drunk on duty has been dismissed.

His dismissal follows an internal disciplinary process into the incident, which occurred on Saturday, November 28, said Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

A video depicted the fully-uniformed and intoxicated cop struggling to stand on his feet to inspect damages on a state motor vehicle after he had reversed into a fence in Wolmaransstad.

He is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and using a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. He is due to appear in court on March 19.

