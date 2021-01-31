Two people attended Ballito Rage despite Covid+ test some 10 days prior

At least two revellers who attended the Matric Rage in Ballito late last year had tested positive for the coronavirus before the event.

This was revealed on Sunday in the latest communique from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which analysed data from the so-called "superspreader event".

The NICD said it received an alert on the weekend of December 5-6 from a clinician from Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal, about a number of Covid-19 cases among young people who had attended the Rage Festival in Ballito at end-November into early December.

The institute conducted a retrospective cohort investigation of 2,253 festival attendees (1,954 revellers and 299 crew).

A total of 848 (37.6%) laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases were identified, of which 846 (99.8%) were revellers and two were crew (0.2%).

Most cases were from Gauteng (66.2%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (30%).

“Two confirmed cases identified among the Rage attendees (both revellers), were before the Rage with specimen collection date on November 17 and 19 2020,” the NICD disclosed.