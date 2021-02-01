394 rhino poached for their horn in SA in 2020 - a decline for the sixth year

SA has seen a marked decline in rhino poaching during 2020, with the killing of rhino declining by 33% compared to the year before, environment, forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy said on Monday.

A total of 394 rhino were last year poached for their horn in SA, compared to 594 killed in 2019.

It also marks the sixth year that rhino poaching has continued to decrease in SA.

“While the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the battle to beat the Covid-19 pandemic contributed in part to the decrease in rhino poaching in 2020, the role of rangers and security personnel who remained at their posts, and the additional steps taken by government to effectively deal with these and related offences, also played a significant role,” Creecy said.

The Kruger National Park (KNP) last year experienced 1,573 poacher activities, a decrease of 21.9% in comparison to the 2,014 activities in 2019.