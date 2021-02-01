South Africa

Baby found dumped in plastic bag in Port Elizabeth

01 February 2021 - 08:15 By Iavan Pijoos
An infant was found in a plastic bag with the umbilical cord still attached.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A baby was found dumped in a black plastic bag in bushes in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said residents were rummaging in bushes in Baakens Valley next to Tramways when they found the bag. The infant was found inside the bag with the umbilical cord still attached, Naidu said.

An inquest docket was opened.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the mother or may know of any woman who was recently pregnant and may be a suspect is asked to contact Humewood police on 041 504 5019/20, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

