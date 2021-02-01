Basic education to conduct Covid-19 compliance visits in Limpopo today ahead of February 15
Basic education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo will visit schools in the province’s Sekhukhune East district to assess their state of readiness ahead of reopening on February 15.
“The oversight visits come as the sector moves closer towards welcoming pupils as part of the commencement of the 2021 academic calendar and with the sector having welcomed back school management teams (SMTs) and teachers.
“The visits are part of the Covid-19 compliance monitoring exercise to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers as they prepare to return to school,” said the department.
Two weeks ago, the department announced its decision to delay reopening schools by two weeks, citing rising Covid-19 infections as the main concern.
“The Covid-19 infection rate has increased and more people are being infected by the virus. We are seeing more deaths, to the extent that almost everybody knows somebody who has been affected. In some instances, Covid-19 has wiped out entire families. It has left devastation in its wake and for many people, their circumstances have changed for the worse forever,” Mhaule said at the time.
SMTs reported for duty on January 25 and teachers are expected to return to work today.
Mhaule and Boshielo will visit these schools today:
- Marakabele Primary;
- Lehlabile Primary;
- Bogwasha Primary; and
- Batau High.