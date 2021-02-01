South Africa

Basic education to conduct Covid-19 compliance visits in Limpopo today ahead of February 15

01 February 2021 - 07:00
Public schools are expected to reopen on February 15.
Public schools are expected to reopen on February 15.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Basic education deputy minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo will visit schools in the province’s Sekhukhune East district to assess their state of readiness ahead of reopening on February 15.

“The oversight visits come as the sector moves closer towards welcoming pupils as part of the commencement of the 2021 academic calendar and with the sector having welcomed back school management teams (SMTs) and teachers.

“The visits are part of the Covid-19 compliance monitoring exercise to ensure the safety of pupils and teachers as they prepare to return to school,” said the department.

Two weeks ago, the department announced its decision to delay reopening schools by two weeks, citing rising Covid-19 infections as the main concern.

“The Covid-19 infection rate has increased and more people are being infected by the virus. We are seeing more deaths, to the extent that almost everybody knows somebody who has been affected. In some instances, Covid-19 has wiped out entire families. It has left devastation in its wake and for many people, their circumstances have changed for the worse forever,” Mhaule said at the time.

SMTs reported for duty on January 25 and teachers are expected to return to work today.

Mhaule and Boshielo will visit these schools today:

  • Marakabele Primary; 
  • Lehlabile Primary;
  • Bogwasha Primary; and
  • Batau High.

Equal Education says R431m spent on 'unnecessary decontamination' could have built five schools

Equal education says the R431m used by the Gauteng education department on the deep-cleaning of schools could have been used to build five new ...
News
2 days ago

Majority of schools not ready to reopen on February 15: survey

Only 37% of public schools are ready to reopen on February 15, and only 47% are confident of complying with Covid-19 protocols, according to the ...
News
2 days ago

How firms did no work, but were still paid millions to disinfect Gauteng schools

Some companies with no experience or expertise in Covid-19 sanitation earned millions for just hiring subcontractors to do their work for the Gauteng ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  2. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X