Bolt launches 'women-only' taxi service

E-hailing platform Bolt has launched a women-only service that enables female passengers to request rides from female drivers only.

According to Bolt, the women’s requests will not be visible to male drivers and the rides will cost the same as the main Bolt category, with no surcharge.

“Gender-based violence is a reality that women across South Africa contend with every day. Women-only shouldn't be needed, but unfortunately it is,” Bolt manager Gareth Taylor said.

The service was introduced in a pilot phase in East London and Rustenburg in November last year but is now available in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Port Elizabeth, Mthatha, Polokwane, Thohoyandou, Mbombela and Emalahleni.