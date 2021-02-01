Cash-in-transit industry in turmoil after robbers strap bomb to guard

SA’s cash-in-transit industry has been thrown into turmoil after a gang of armed robbers hijacked an SBV officer and strapped a bomb to him as he serviced an ATM.

The attack, which took place on Saturday in Macassar, Cape Town, is the first of its kind, according to criminologists.

“This is alarming. It’s a totally new tactic, and is driven by the improved security to cash vans,” criminologist Dr Hennie Lochner told TimesLIVE.

He warned that news of the new modus operandi would spread quickly among CIT robbery gangs.

“This is what the Islamic State has been doing. The problem with an attack like this is that you can kill all the robbers on the scene, but the bomb’s trigger man can be somewhere else, with a cellphone, and all he needs to do is make the call to the device and the bomb goes off.

“This is going to get a lot worse. It shows how vulnerable CIT guards are. What happens when these robbers start strapping explosives to civilians?”