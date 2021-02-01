Debt relief comes via lottery win

A R13m Powerball winner says he plans on using his money to pay off his debts.

He will also invest a portion of his winnings after striking it lucky in the Tuesday January 26 draw, says lottery operator Ithuba.

The winner, who used a quick pick selection method on the Absa app, gambled R375 on his ticket wager.

He said everything still felt like a dream to him.

“I checked my ticket at about 1am when I couldn’t sleep. To my surprise, I discovered that I was the jackpot winner!” he said excitedly.

TimesLIVE