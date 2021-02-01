Elderly woman brutally murdered at Mpumalanga old age home

“Police as well as the medical personnel were notified about this incident detailing that a female pensioner was a victim. Upon arrival, the old woman's motionless body was found with multiple stab wounds and was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics at the scene,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that her vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, was stolen as well as other belongings. The victim seemed to have been held hostage and was then stabbed by her assailants who fled with the stolen items,” Hlathi added.

The vehicle has since been recovered.