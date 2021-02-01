South Africa

Elderly woman brutally murdered at Mpumalanga old age home

Police say she was possibly held hostage before she was stabbed to death

01 February 2021 - 19:12
An elderly woman was stabbed to death at an old age home in Witbank.
An elderly woman was stabbed to death at an old age home in Witbank.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Mpumalanga police were on Monday probing the brutal killing of an elderly woman at an old age home in eMalahleni (formerly Witbank).

The incident happened on Sunday night.

She is believed to have been the victim of a horrific robbery.

Woman, 80, murdered at Limpopo retirement centre

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt after the murder of an 80-year-old woman at the Karool retirement village in Polokwane.
News
4 months ago

“Police as well as the medical personnel were notified about this incident detailing that a female pensioner was a victim. Upon arrival, the old woman's motionless body was found with multiple stab wounds and was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics at the scene,” said Brig Leonard Hlathi.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that her vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, was stolen as well as other belongings. The victim seemed to have been held hostage and was then stabbed by her assailants who fled with the stolen items,” Hlathi added.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Final suspect arrested for Stella Londt retirement home murders

Eastern Cape police have arrested the final suspect for the brutal murders of two elderly people at the Stella Londt Retirement Centre
News
11 months ago

Hlathi said it was found abandoned in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, hours after the attack.

Police are calling for anyone who may have information to contact them.

“Contact Lt-Col Solly Thobejane at 0798915845, or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Members of the public can send information via MySAPS app,” Hlathi added.

READ MORE:

Four arrested for killing woman, 80, accused of practising witchcraft

Four people are expected to appear in the Tonga magistrate's court in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a woman who ...
News
2 weeks ago

Woman, 92, raped at knifepoint by neighbour on New Year's Eve

An elderly Free State woman was raped at knifepoint in her home just before midnight on New Year's Eve.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  2. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  5. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa

Latest Videos

First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
X