South Africa

Gauteng schools are almost ready for the new school year, says parliament

01 February 2021 - 18:57
The portfolio committee on basic education says it is satisfied that Gauteng public schools are almost ready for the start of the new academic year.
The portfolio committee on basic education says it is satisfied that Gauteng public schools are almost ready for the start of the new academic year.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Despite nearly 3,383 pupils still waiting to be placed in schools, parliament's portfolio committee on basic education on Monday said it was confident that Gauteng schools were on track for reopening later this month.

In a statement, the committee said it had received information regarding text book delivery, PPE provision and feeding scheme plans ahead of the reopening of public schools on February 15.

Committee chair Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said they understood that PPE would be delivered to schools from February 3 and would be complete before teaching and learning commences.

The province’s education ministry was recently rocked by a scandal in which it was revealed that more than R431m had been spent last year on sanitising and disinfecting schools.  An investigation has since been launched to determine whether companies that rendered these services delivered on services and whether there was no inflation of costs.

Q&A with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on schools sanitation tender

Gauteng's MEC for education, PANYAZA LESUFI, says he didn't know R431m was being paid to dodgy companies by his department last year to sanitise ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee would await the conclusion of the investigation before expressing its views.

“Despite this, the principle of transparency, good governance and prudent spending of taxpayers’ resources should remain an integral pillar of government,” said Mbinqo-Gigaba.  

On school placements, the committee said it appreciated that Gauteng faced an in-migration of pupils, placing unprecedented pressure on its systems and resources. It has, however, requested that the department expedite processes to place these pupils.  

On textbooks: “The committee welcomes the information that delivery of learner and teacher support material is almost complete, with 99.8% of textbooks delivered to schools that participate on the central procurement system. The remaining schools have requested the department to deliver when schools open, because of a fear of burglaries.”

130 arrested for burglary, vandalism and torching of schools since March

Things took an unexpected turn for a suspect in Kwa Thema on the East Rand when he was allegedly caught red-handed trying to rob the Nkumbulo High ...
News
8 months ago

The committee expressed concern over school vandalism and break-ins, saying this ate into funds meant to improve school structures.

“We have to urgently address the vandalism of schools, as it robs our children of the opportunity to improve their lives through education. Society in general must take ownership of the schools, as they are critical in the development of their communities,” Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

With several weeks of the school year already lost to Covid-19, catch-up plans were being hatched.

Looming crisis for education department as Covid-19 hits scores of teachers over festive period

The education department has expressed concern about how the growing number of coronavirus infections and fatalities during this festive season may ...
News
1 month ago

It also called on the education ministry to ensure it had enough teacher replacements for incidents where teachers were unavailable because of increased risk caused by co-morbidities. The committee also emphasised the need to strengthen psychosocial support to teachers and pupils.

The committee plans to also conduct oversight visits to schools in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to assess school readiness for the 2021 academic year.

READ MORE:

No Plan B: nothing positive for student refused exam entry because of Covid

A Stellenbosch civil engineering student who tested positive for Covid will have to re-register for the module
News
1 day ago

Basic education to conduct Covid-19 compliance visits in Limpopo today ahead of February 15

Basic education deputy minister Reginah Mhaule and Limpopo education MEC Polly Boshielo will conduct oversight visits in four schools in Limpopo on ...
News
13 hours ago

Majority of schools not ready to reopen on February 15: survey

Only 37% of public schools are ready to reopen on February 15, and only 47% are confident of complying with Covid-19 protocols, according to the ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  2. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  5. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa

Latest Videos

First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
X