Gauteng schools are almost ready for the new school year, says parliament

In a statement, the committee said it had received information regarding text book delivery, PPE provision and feeding scheme plans ahead of the reopening of public schools on February 15.

Committee chair Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said they understood that PPE would be delivered to schools from February 3 and would be complete before teaching and learning commences.

The province’s education ministry was recently rocked by a scandal in which it was revealed that more than R431m had been spent last year on sanitising and disinfecting schools. An investigation has since been launched to determine whether companies that rendered these services delivered on services and whether there was no inflation of costs.