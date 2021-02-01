Girl, 5, drowns in Umvoti River

Rescue services have recovered the body of a five-year-old girl after she drowned in the Umvoti River in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the child was playing next to the river when she lost her footing and fell into the water.

Herbst said she was swept downstream.

He said IPSS Medical Rescue, together with police divers, the K9 unit and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) searched the river using a drone and inflatable rafts.

Herbst said the child’s body was recovered approximately 3km downstream from where she entered the water.

“We remind everyone to exercise heightened caution around bodies of water and flowing water.”

TimesLIVE