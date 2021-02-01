South Africa

Man, part of his house washed away by flood

Weather service warns of heavy rains in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
01 February 2021 - 10:26
Part of the house that was washed away with a man in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Image: Mandla Khoza

Search and rescue teams have been deployed in Mpumalanga after a man was washed away by floods after heavy rains.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the man, in his 30s, and half his house were swept away in KaNyamazane township, 25km from Mbombela, on Saturday night.

Police divers and members of the community were conducting a search which had not yielded results by 3pm yesterday. 

