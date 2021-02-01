Mob in Limpopo stones man to death, sets him alight

Limpopo police are searching for a mob who stoned a 43-year-old man to death and set him alight in a village outside Tzaneen on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the man was allegedly first assaulted by six men at his home in Bismark at around 11am.

The attackers also damaged his home, furniture and two vehicles.

“They thereafter took him to nearby bushes and with other community members stoned him and set him alight. He died on the scene,” Mojapelo said.

The crowd then moved to the house of another person and when they could not find him, they torched his house, he said.

When police arrived on the scene, the mob had already dispersed.

Mojapelo said the motive is still unknown.

Cases of murder, malicious damage to property and arson were opened.

Anyone with information can contact Lt-Col Theo Mans on 079 875 757, the Crime Stop number 0860010111, their nearest police station or the MySAPSApp.