Pretoria cop is the 45th suspect nabbed in SAPS car branding fraud case

The 45th person to be implicated in the R85m tender fraud scandal around the marking and demarking of SA Police Service vehicles was arrested and charged on Monday, the NPA's Investigative Directorate said.

Spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said Jane Mthembu, who is a lieutenant at the Silverton police station in Pretoria, was the latest person to be charged in relation to the case.

Mthembu appeared briefly in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on charges of corruption, fraud, forgery, money laundering and theft.

“She was also released on R5,000 bail. The matter was postponed to March 25 for further investigations. It is expected that all 45 accused will appear together on that date,” said Twala.