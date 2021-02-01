Quality assurance guarantee as first Covid-19 vaccines land in SA

Mkhize emphasised that despite the rush to begin vaccinating, “we would not compromise safety and for that we will have to give it time to clear. Every batch will go through exactly the same approach. That is the most important step.”

The process is also set to protect the government against breakages, contamination and leaks, and until test reports are completed, there will be no distribution to provinces.

“It is important to go through each package. If we say it is 100 vaccines per batch, we must make sure it is exactly 100. If there are broken or leaking bottles that must be recorded. It is part of the contract that we must do the checks so that if there are damages, we can ask for replacements.”

Mkhize said once the process is completed, liability will be in the hands of the government.

He vaccines will be sorted according to distribution destinations using the most suitable way to transport and store them.

Provinces have availed depots where vaccines will be stored before they are dispatched to identified hospitals and community health centres.

“We anticipate more vaccines arriving this month. We are tying up things. The aim is to be able to give people a second dose and complete phase one.”

Mkhize has written to all health MECs informing them of the number of vaccines each province will receive, and said there is no need for any province to consider buying vaccines.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists and pathology laboratory staff are among the health workers who will receive the first doses.

– Additional reporting by Rethabile Radebe

TimesLIVE