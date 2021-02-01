South Africa

SA records 2,548 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the lowest in two months

01 February 2021 - 22:24 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 2,548 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours - the lowest since the start of December.
Image: GCIS

SA recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 infections in exactly two months, with 2,548 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

On December 1, there were 2,295 new infections recorded — and since then the number of daily new cases shot up, reaching a second wave high of 21,980 on January 8.

The new cases confirmed on Monday came from 21,549 tests, at a positivity rate of 11.82%.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday night that the new infections took the country's cumulative tally to 1,456,309. Mkhize also announced that 235 new Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 44,399.

Of the new deaths, 64 were in the Western Cape, 59 in the Eastern Cape, 51 in Gauteng, 33 in the North West, 16 in the Free State, 10 in KwaZulu-Natal and two in the Northern Cape.

Mkhize also reported that there were now 1,306,022 recoveries recorded, at a recovery rate of 89%.

