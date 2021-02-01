WATCH | They're here! SA's first Covid-19 vaccines arrive at OR Tambo

SA has officially received its first batch of Covid-19 doses, which President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed as a major milestone in the fight against the coronavirus.

The widely anticipated vaccine landed in SA from India on a rainy Monday afternoon on an Emirates cargo aeroplane.

Ramaphosa, his deputy David Mabuza and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were among the government representatives who witnessed the arrival first-hand.

Seemingly ecstatic, Ramaphosa and Mabuza could not help but double-check the receipt on the wrapped consignment shortly after it was offloaded from the plane.

The AstraZeneca doses, produced by the Serum Institute of India, are destined for health-care workers under the first phase of the country's vaccination rollout plan.