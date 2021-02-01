Special official funeral for judge 'KK' Mthiyane, who died of Covid-19

Mthiyane's funeral service will be held at Natal Sharks Board in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday. He will be laid to rest at the Redhill cemetery.

“In keeping with the Covid-19 alert level 3 lockdown protocols now in place, the number of funeral attendees will be kept to the maximum of 50 people,” government said.

The funeral proceedings would be broadcast live on various online platforms for those who cannot attend the proceedings physically. Those wishing to send their tributes and message of condolences were encouraged to do so electronically.

Last week, TimesLIVE reported that Mthiyane died just days after his wife, S’thandiwe.