Two KZN men bust with bakkie-load of beer

01 February 2021 - 12:30 By Mluleki Mdletshe
Zuluand police arrested two men who were transporting alcohol at the weekend.
Image: KZN SAPS

Two men were nabbed with a bakkie full of beer on Sunday. 

KZN police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were pulled over by the Zululand district task team on the R66 near the Mkhuze River in northern KZN.

Upon conducting a search, the team discovered liquor inside the vehicle.

According to a statement, the liquor was being moved from Pongola to Mashona and Mahlabathini. 

The men, aged 33 and 35, were arrested under the Disaster Management Act.

They were fined R1,000 each and are expected to appear before the Magudu magistrate's court on Monday.

