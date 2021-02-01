South Africa

WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle

01 February 2021 - 10:20
A screenshot of the moment a man goes flying through the air after his friend's vehicle struck him.
Image: Screenshot

A vehicle spinning incident quickly turned sour in Durban after a driver sent his friend torpedoing through the air when he knocked him over. 

The incident occurred on Durban's Florida Road and is understood to have happened at the weekend. 

While details remain sketchy, in a video which is doing the rounds on social media, a man can be seen spinning a white BMW, with no number plate, on an empty Florida Road. 

The friend, who is walking towards the vehicle, makes a crucial mistake when he turns his back and faces the camera. 

Like something out of a movie, his is knocked over, as his body spirals through the air before he lands on his back. 

Within seconds he is back on his feet as the driver approaches him and offers an apology, while another friend chuckles in the background. 

None of the men can be seen wearing masks. 

Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad said they were probing the incident. 

TimesLIVE

