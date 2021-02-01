South Africa

Widow baffled why taxi owner husband was gunned down

Former association boss had gone to buy fat cakes

01 February 2021 - 10:24
Thembi Khathi, Paul Khathi’s widow, speaks about the mystery that surrounds her husband’s murder. He was killed by three unknown men who followed him home.
Thembi Khathi, Paul Khathi’s widow, speaks about the mystery that surrounds her husband’s murder. He was killed by three unknown men who followed him home.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Mystery has shrouded the murder of a Soweto taxi owner who was shot multiple times while walking home after he had bought fat cakes for breakfast.

Paul Khathi, 61, was gunned down on Thursday.

His widow, Thembi Khathi, told Sowetan yesterday she did not know why her husband was killed because he did not have quarrels with anyone, but she believes his murder was a hit.

“Police said they found eight cartridges and his cellphone was taken. This was not a robbery because police said he was followed from the shops and shot in the back of his head,” the distraught widow said from their home in Jabulani, Soweto.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

Arrests made after six people shot at Cape Town taxi rank on Monday

Police in the Western Cape have made a breakthrough in the shooting of six people at a Cape Town taxi rank on Monday.
News
2 months ago

Two taxi patrollers shot in Douglasdale

Two taxi patrollers were shot close to the taxi rank at Fourways Mall on Friday, Gauteng police said.
News
3 months ago

Former JMPD officer sentenced for 2015 Bara taxi rank shooting

A former JMPD officer who shot at a fleeing taxi, injuring a woman, has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  2. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X