South Africa

Abalone dealers nabbed after car overturns with loot in the boot

02 February 2021 - 07:00
A couple was caught with abalone after their vehicle overturned in PE, exposing their illicit consignment.
A couple was caught with abalone after their vehicle overturned in PE, exposing their illicit consignment.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

An accident scene in Port Elizabeth led to the end of the road for a couple who were seemingly dealing in abalone.

Eastern Cape police said the couple’s illicit activities were discovered when their car overturned on Sunday evening, exposing their loot.

“It is alleged that at about 5.30pm, SAPS Swartkops attended a complaint of an accident on the N2 near Coega IDZ [Industrial Development Zone]. On arrival, they found a silver Opel Corsa had overturned. After assessing the damage of the vehicle, they discovered eight bags containing 809 units of abalone in the boot,” police said in a statement.

“The couple, aged 33 and 23, were driving from Port Alfred allegedly en route to Korsten,” the statement continued.

The two, who seemingly did not sustain serious injuries, were arrested on the scene.

They are to appear in the Motherwell magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Alleged abalone smuggler murdered in Cape Town 'double hit'

Police are investigating a double murder in which alleged abalone smuggler Leon Titus and Patrick de Kock were gunned down during a rendezvous next ...
News
5 days ago

Abalone worth more than R1m found at property in Cape Town

A man found in possession of abalone worth more than R1m in Cape Town is set to appear in court on Friday.
News
2 months ago

'There are no jobs. This is how we support our families,' says Kleinmond poacher

Violent clashes broke out between Overhills residents and Kleinmond police on Monday after five men were arrested for abalone poaching
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  2. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X