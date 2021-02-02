South Africa

'At least I'll be drunk on Valentine's Day' — Mzansi reacts to booze ban being lifted

02 February 2021 - 09:06
The president lifted the booze ban on Monday.
Image: 123rf/ Oleg Evseev

President Cyril Ramapohosa addressed the nation on Monday night on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, announcing an easing of some restrictions, but for some the biggest takeaway was the lifting of the booze ban.  

SA retailers and licensed establishments had been temporarily banned from selling alcohol since December. At the time, Ramaphosa said the decision was made to reduce trauma cases and allow the health system to cope with Covid-19 patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

The president acknowledged that some of the restrictions have negatively affected businesses, saying these will now be eased to save jobs.

On lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol he, explained: “Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will be eased. The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption will be permitted from Mondays to Thursdays, from 10am to 6pm.

“Duty-free shops, registered wineries, wine farms, microbreweries and micro-distilleries will be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption during their normal licensed operating hours. The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for on-site consumption — such as restaurants and taverns — will be permitted throughout the week from 10am to 10pm.”

Twitter users could not be happier with the decision and flooded social media with reactions and comments on what they would do now that the ban was lifted.

Here are some of the reactions:

