COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 2,548 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

SA recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 infections in exactly two months, with 2,548 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.
February 02 2021 - 09:52
February 02 2021 - 09:00
'At least I'll be drunk on Valentine's Day' — Mzansi reacts to booze ban being lifted
President Cyril Ramapohosa addressed the nation on Monday night on the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, announcing an easing of some restrictions, but for some the biggest takeaway was the lifting of the booze ban.
February 02 2021 - 08:20
The booze ban is lifted, so where and when can I get alcohol?
The lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol has been applauded by many on social media and within the industry, but there are still some restrictions on where and when it can be sold.
A month after reinstating the booze ban to try reduce pressure on hospitals facing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that regulations would be eased.
February 02 2021 - 08:00
EU vaccine curbs may delay Japan's inoculation drive
European Union curbs on exports of novel coronavirus vaccines could delay Japan's inoculation drive, the minister in charge of the campaign said on Tuesday, while the government is expected to extend a state of emergency in a bid to rein in the epidemic.
Japan is set to begin its vaccination campaign this month, later than most major economies, and any delay could sow doubts about a government aim to secure enough doses for everyone before the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
February 02 2021 - 07:56
It's too late for some businesses: Wine and beer sectors seek financial relief from government
Wine industry body Vinpro is relieved that wine businesses can start trading again now that the third ban on local liquor sales is lifted, but says action is needed to improve the industry's long-term sustainability.
“Wine businesses have not been able to earn any income from local wine sales for a total of 20 weeks since March 2020, which led to an overall loss of more than R8bn in direct sales revenue and still threatens the survival of cellars, wine grape producers and the livelihoods of 27,000 employees in the wine industry value-chain,” it said.
February 02 2021 - 07:00
From booze to beaches and jabs — here are five things you need to know from Ramaphosa's address
President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised South Africans for adhering to the Covid-19 regulations, saying it has helped significantly reduce hospital admissions and the number of daily infections.
Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on Monday about the latest developments on Covid-19.
February 02 2021 - 06:55
Ramaphosa praises Cuban medics more than our own, says IFP
The IFP on Monday criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his praise of the Cuban medics who were in the country, saying this overshadowed the praise he gave to local health-care front-line workers.
The party accused Ramaphosa of putting the Cuban doctors on a pedestal.
February 02 2021 - 06:30
Doors might be open, but church council wants government stopped from ever shutting them again
The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF) — which was due to face off with the government in the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday over the banning of religious gatherings under lockdown regulations — will continue with the court proceedings.
February 02 2021 - 06:00
WATCH | SA lockdown restrictions eased: booze & beaches are back as first vaccines arrive
February 02 2021 - 06:00
'If guidelines are followed, all will be fine' - SA Medical Association on vaccine rollout
If all the guidelines in place for the implementation of the vaccine rollout are followed strictly, it will be a success.
This is according to the SA Medical Association (Sama) on Monday.
The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the country on Monday afternoon, with the initial doses earmarked for health-care workers on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
