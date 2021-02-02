COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 2,548 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

February 02 2021 - 08:20

The booze ban is lifted, so where and when can I get alcohol?

The lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol has been applauded by many on social media and within the industry, but there are still some restrictions on where and when it can be sold.

A month after reinstating the booze ban to try reduce pressure on hospitals facing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that regulations would be eased.