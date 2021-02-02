Covid-19 vaccination registration opens for health-care workers

Less than 24 hours after the arrival of the first million Covid-19 vaccines on South African shores, the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System officially went online.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said this system would be used to track who gets the vaccine and where.

“The Department of Health has developed an Electronic Vaccine Data System to streamline the vaccine registration and rollout process. This will allow us to capture all relevant data associated with the administration of the vaccine,” Ramaphosa said. “This system allows a person to make an appointment as soon as they qualify for a vaccination at the vaccine centre closest to them. The system will record vaccinations as they are administered,” he added.

While the first rollout of the vaccine will be for front line health-care workers, the system still allows everyone — both locals and foreigners — to register their details.

Registration, which takes about two minutes, can be done via any electronic device that has internet connection.