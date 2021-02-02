Health portfolio committee calls for upgrades at Tembisa Hospital

Parliament's health portfolio committee has called for the health department to upgrade infrastructure and address staffing issues at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

On Monday, the committee said it visited the hospital on Saturday following the release of the report which detailed circumstances surrounding the care and death of Shonisani Lethole in the hospital last June.

The committee had visited the hospital early last year to assess its state of preparedness for the Covid-19 pandemic. It said while it expressed satisfaction at the time, the institution needs more work to function effectively.

Record keeping, infrastructure and resources are among the chief concerns noted by the committee’s chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo. These should have been addressed when the hospital was made a tertiary facility in 2012.

“The resources in terms of infrastructure, staffing and equipment, which needed to be upgraded to meet the new grade, were not upgraded. They need to be upgraded as the starting point to resolve problems at the hospital.