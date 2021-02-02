'If guidelines are followed, all will be fine' - SA Medical Association on vaccine rollout

If all the guidelines in place for the implementation of the vaccine rollout are followed strictly, it will be a success.

This is according to the SA Medical Association (Sama) on Monday.

The first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in the country on Monday afternoon, with the initial doses earmarked for health-care workers on the front line of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said as part of the mass vaccination plan it would launch a digital database to enrol and assist those receiving Covid-19 shots.

Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said on Monday that the national health department had certain guidelines on the implementation of the vaccine to each of the provinces. The aim, she said, was to vaccinate at least 500 people a day.

“The programme itself is not bad. If they follow the guidelines, it should be fine,” said Coetzee.