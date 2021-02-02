JSC announces shortlist of judge candidates to be interviewed in April
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced a shortlist of six candidates for a vacancy at the Constitutional Court.
The candidates are advocate Alan Dodson, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges Mahube Betty Molemela and Rammaka Steven Mathopo, Gauteng high court judges Jody Kollapen and Bashier Vally, and KwaZulu-Natal high court judge Dhaya Pillay.
The constitution states judges of the ConCourt are appointed by the president after consulting the chief justice and the leaders of parties represented in the national assembly.
The JSC must prepare a list of nominees with three names more than the number of appointments to be made and submit the list to the president.
The president may make the appointment from the list and must advise the JSC, with reasons, if any nominees are unacceptable.
The commission said the candidates will be interviewed at its sitting scheduled for April 12 to 23.
The JSC said it republished the list of candidates shortlisted for the April 2020 sittings - which were postponed to April 2021 - because some candidates who were shortlisted for interviews have since withdrawn their candidature.
The original nomination list for the vacant position at the ConCourt, in addition to the six candidates still in the running, had included SCA judge Nambitha Dambuza-Mayosi and Gauteng high court judge Majake Mabesele.
Five candidates will be interviewed for two vacancies in the KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court. They are Bruce Bedderson, Poobalan Govindsamy, Sharon Margaret Marks, Lokwalo Mogwera and Ian Topping.
Judges Anna Maleshane Kgoele and Segopotje Sheila Mphahlele will be interviewed for the position of deputy judge president of the Mpumalanga division of the high court.
Seven candidates will also be interviewed for three vacancies at the same court. They are Heinrich Brauckmann, Mpopelele Langa, Thandoluhle Mankge, Ntombizanele Ndlokovane, Johannes Roelofse, Takalani Ratshibvumo and Lindiwe Vukeya.
For two vacancies at the North West High Court, the JSC only shortlisted one candidate for an interview, Nicolaas Laubscher.
The JSC said the two candidates from the Gauteng high court who were originally shortlisted for interviews for secondment to the land claims court, Meshack Pumelele Canca and judge Zeenat Carelse, have withdrawn their candidatures.
For the one vacancy for the KwaZulu-Natal high court for secondment to the land claims court, Muzikawukhelwana Ncube and judge Cassim Sardiwalla will be interviewed for the vacancy.
The commission said the shortlisted candidates will be notified of the dates, times and venues for the interviews in due course.
