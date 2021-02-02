JSC announces shortlist of judge candidates to be interviewed in April

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced a shortlist of six candidates for a vacancy at the Constitutional Court.

The candidates are advocate Alan Dodson, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judges Mahube Betty Molemela and Rammaka Steven Mathopo, Gauteng high court judges Jody Kollapen and Bashier Vally, and KwaZulu-Natal high court judge Dhaya Pillay.

The constitution states judges of the ConCourt are appointed by the president after consulting the chief justice and the leaders of parties represented in the national assembly.

The JSC must prepare a list of nominees with three names more than the number of appointments to be made and submit the list to the president.

The president may make the appointment from the list and must advise the JSC, with reasons, if any nominees are unacceptable.