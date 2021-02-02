South Africa

Road users cautioned as weather service warns of disruptive rain in four provinces

02 February 2021 - 13:01
Heavy rain is expected in Gauteng, the western bushveld area of Limpopo, western Mpumalanga, central and eastern parts of North West and northeastern Free State on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Heavy rain is expected in Gauteng, the western bushveld area of Limpopo, western Mpumalanga, central and eastern parts of North West and northeastern Free State on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called on all road users to exercise extreme caution on the roads as persistent rains continue to lash parts of the country. 

Mbalula has urged motorists to drive with care, refrain from excessive speeding, keep a safe following distance and avoid low-lying areas which are prone to flooding. 

“We know that during rainy conditions, the roads become slippery, there are flash floods in low-lying areas, infrastructure erodes and visibility is compromised. For this reason, we call on all road users to be mindful of these factors and adjust their behaviour accordingly,” said Mbalula.

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng, the western bushveld area of Limpopo, western Mpumalanga, central and eastern parts of North West and northeastern Free State for Tuesday.

The service cautioned people to avoid low-lying bridges and roads covered with water and to keep a safe following distance at all times.

Mbalula advised pedestrians to wear clothing that can be easily seen in areas with poor visibility. 

He called on walkers and cyclists to avoid crossing roads submerged under large bodies of water or covered by rapidly moving streams and rivers. 

“Several provinces across the country have been experiencing strong winds and heavy downpours in recent days in the wake of tropical storm Eloise. Minister Mbalula has encouraged motorists to be safety conscious at all times,” said department spokesperson Ayanda Paine.

“Forecasters expect the wet weather to continue for several days.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fresh warning of 'disruptive' rains in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

The SA Weather Service has issued an “orange” warning of disruptive rainfall in Mpumalanga and Limpopo between Monday and Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

'Our lives have been turned upside down': How Eloise has been a 'blessing' and a curse

While farmers across eastern SA have welcomed tropical storm Eloise’s heavy rains, more than 1,000 families whose homes and possessions were ...
News
2 days ago

Gauteng rain expected to continue, residents warned to stay cautious

The SA Weather Service warned of more possible disruptive rainfall across Gauteng, bringing with it a storm of frustration on social media.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  2. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  3. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  4. WATCH | Durban motorist hits friend while spinning his vehicle South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores
X