SA man shot in groin during US #blacklivesmatter protest faces criminal trial

SA author, anti-apartheid activist and security expert Bradley Steyn, who lives in the US, said on Monday he had been issued with a warrant of arrest.

The warrant comes after the events of May 30 last year during a Los Angeles protest against police brutality.

During the protest Steyn was beaten and hit in the groin by a rubber bullet fired from 1m away by a policeman after he tried to stop another officer from beating a woman during a Black Lives Matter protest.

He was rushed to hospital to repair his left testicle.

On July 16 he filed a government claim to the city and the LAPD contending that the city was liable for the misconduct of its employees, which included the LAPD.

It was rejected by the city on August 13.

At the time Steyn said he had no choice but to sue the city.

On September 10 he filed a complaint with the help of attorney Lisa Bloom suing the city for an unspecified amount, alleging civil rights violations, battery, assault, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.