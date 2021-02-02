Social media in a spin over Ramaphosa not thanking India for speedy vaccine delivery

South Africans of Indian origin vented on social media on Monday night, expressing their anger with President Cyril Ramaphosa for an apparent snub to the Indian government in his address to the nation.

In Facebook posts, several asked why the president had only thanked MTN and Cuba in his address on Monday night, a few hours after receiving the country’s first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from India.

Some users said given the country’s historical and cultural ties with the subcontinent, which was the first to deliver when SA was facing criticism for not securing the vaccines quickly, the president should have used the opportunity to pay tribute to India.

A post by an unknown author then made its rounds on WhatsApp.

“Dear Mr President. Your address tonight was shockingly disgraceful and sadly lacked international protocol. You made a point of thanking by name several parties, including a cellphone company and the Cubans, yet you completely omitted to mention or thank the Indian government which so graciously donated one million vaccines to the people of SA.”