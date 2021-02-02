Some good news as SA's Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 10%, with 2,649 cases recorded in 24 hours

There was most good news in the country's battle against the coronavirus on Tuesday, with health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize saying that the positivity rate for new daily infections had dropped below the 10% benchmark.

In mid-November, Mkhize said that the having one-in-10 Covid-19 tests returning positive - a positivity rate of 10% - was considered as being within acceptable levels.

On Tuesday, Mkhize said 2,649 new cases had been recorded in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,458,958. This came from 28,942 tests, at a positivity rate of 9.15%.

But this good news was offset by another deadly day, with 547 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours. However, Mkhize said that this figure took into account 134 deaths recorded in Limpopo, which had "captured deaths from retrospective audits between September 6 and January 29".

Apart from Limpopo, 143 deaths were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 91 in Gauteng, 69 in the Western Cape, 68 in the Eastern Cape, 30 in the Free State, nine in Mpumalanga and three in the Northern Cape.

This meant that 44,946 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded across SA to date.

Mkhize also reported that 1,318,504 recoveries had now been recorded, at a recovery rate of 90%.

TimesLIVE