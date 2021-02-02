State capture commission to lay criminal charge against Jacob Zuma

He added that Zuma's statement "made it clear" that he would not obey its summons to appear later this month, and thereby defy the Constitutional Court.

"The Constitution expressly provides that an order or decision issued by a court binds all persons to whom it applies. Therefore, Mr Zuma is, in terms of the Constitution, expressly bound by the order of the Constitutional Court.

"Mr Zuma’s decision that he will defy the order of the country’s highest court and the summons of the commission is completely unacceptable in a constitutional democracy such as ours. This is particularly so when the person making such a decision is a former president of the country who should be exemplary in upholding the rule of law and the Constitution," Mosala said.

In what appeared to be a sideswipe aimed at Zuma, the commission secretary said: "It is to be noted that, while Mr Zuma refuses to comply with the Constitution and to obey the order of the Constitutional Court on the one hand, he continues to enjoy the benefits that the Constitution grants to all former presidents in terms of his pension and other benefits paid for by the taxpayers."

Mosala continued: "It seems that Mr Zuma considers himself to be above the law and the Constitution. The commission is concerned that Mr Zuma’s decision to defy the order of the Constitutional Court and the summons of the commission displays a complete disregard for the rights and interests that South Africans have in obtaining comprehensive responses from him to a lot of evidence regarding state capture, corruption and fraud that concern him and others connected with him that relate to his terms of office as president of the country which have been led in the commission over the past three years."

The statement added that Zuma's "attacks on the person and integrity of the chairperson" would be dealt with in a separate statement.

TimesLIVE