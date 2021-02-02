The booze ban is lifted, so where and when can I get alcohol?

The lifting of the ban on the sale of alcohol has been applauded by many on social media and within the industry, but there are still some restrictions on where and when it can be sold.

A month after reinstating the booze ban to try reduce pressure on hospitals facing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that regulations would be eased.

The announcement was welcomed by the Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa), who said it gave them a chance to “save the industry”. While the EFF slammed the decision as “self defeatist” and said it would lead to a resurgence of the virus.

Here is what you need to know about where and when you can buy booze:

LIQUOR STORES: 4 DAYS A WEEK FROM 10AM TO 6PM

“The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for off-site consumption will be permitted from Mondays to Thursdays, from 10am to 6pm,” Ramaphosa announced.

WINERIES, SMALL BREWERS AND DUTY FREE: KEEP IT TO BUSINESS HOURS

“Duty-free shops, registered wineries, wine farms, microbreweries and microdistilleries will be able to sell alcohol for off-site consumption during their normal licensed operating hours”.

A GLASS WITH YOUR MEAL? ONLY UNTIL 10PM

“The sale of alcohol by licensed premises for on-site consumption — such as restaurants and taverns — will be permitted throughout the week from 10am to 10pm.”

ORDERING ONLINE? NORMAL DELIVERY TIMES

Though Ramaphosa did not address online sales of alcohol, some retailers have notified customers that alcohol ordered during the ban will now be delivered during normal working hours.