WATCH | SA lockdown restrictions eased: booze & beaches are back as first vaccines arrive
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA will remain on adjusted lockdown alert level 3 but he said that many restrictions will be lifted. These include the ban on the sale of alcohol, restrictions on faith-based gatherings and a shortening of the curfew which will now be from 11pm-4am.
Ramaphosa also elaborated on SA's vaccine progress after the first batch arrived in the country. The first one million vaccinations will be prioritised for health-care workers across the public and private sectors.
The national vaccine strategy phased rollout of vaccines will see phase 2 prioritise essential workers, people over 60 years, those with comorbidities and those living in nursing homes and hostels.
In phase 3 the vaccination programme will be extended to the rest of South Africa's adult population.
Ramaphosa reiterated that no-one will receive the vaccine against their will.