Zuma's 'barefaced effrontery' has gone too far, says Freedom Under Law

Freedom Under Law says former president Jacob Zuma has gone too far in his defiance of the Constitutional Court order that he must appear before the state capture commission.

On Monday, Zuma said would not co-operate with the state capture inquiry despite a ruling by the ConCourt last week compelling him to do so. In a statement released by his foundation, Zuma said he did not fear going to prison should his decision be considered a violation of the law.

Freedom Under Law said the country has watched Zuma deploy clever tricks in his desperate attempt to avoid responding to accusations.

The organisation said the ConCourt has made it clear that the time for ducking and diving is over.

“Mr Zuma has gone too far. When he took office as president of our country he promised to be faithful to the republic and to obey, observe, uphold and maintain the constitution and all other laws,” Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz said.