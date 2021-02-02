South Africa

Zuma's 'barefaced effrontery' has gone too far, says Freedom Under Law

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
02 February 2021 - 16:56
Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz says the organisation looks forward to the law taking its course regarding Jacob Zuma's refusal to respond to the mass of allegations against him. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Freedom Under Law says former president Jacob Zuma has gone too far in his defiance of the Constitutional Court order that he must appear before the state capture commission.

On Monday, Zuma said would not co-operate with the state capture inquiry despite a ruling by the ConCourt last week compelling him to do so. In a statement released by his foundation, Zuma said he did not fear going to prison should his decision be considered a violation of the law.

Freedom Under Law said the country has watched Zuma deploy clever tricks in his desperate attempt to avoid responding to accusations.

The organisation said the ConCourt has made it clear that the time for ducking and diving is over.

“Mr Zuma has gone too far. When he took office as president of our country he promised to be faithful to the republic and to obey, observe, uphold and maintain the constitution and all other laws,” Freedom Under Law CEO Nicole Fritz said.

'Arrest Zuma' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi calls for Jacob Zuma's head after ConCourt defiance

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the former president must face arrest for defying the ConCourt order or SA can "kiss constitutional order goodbye."
Politics
6 hours ago

She said instead of complying with the court's simple instruction, Zuma has now resorted to his well-worn defence of victimhood wrapped in populism.

Fritz said not only did Zuma blame the dismissal of each of his lawyers’ evasive tactics on dishonest judges but equated his fear of the witness box with the heroic battle for freedom and justice of the late Robert Sobukwe.

“This is barefaced effrontery, even for Mr Zuma’s spin-doctors.”

Fritz said Zuma’s conduct — ably aided and abetted throughout by his lawyers — has been in calculated defiance of the rule of law.

“If he persists in his refusal to respond to the mass of allegations, we look forward to the law taking its course.”

