Beach vs Bellville: Bheki Cele admits police double standards in Cape Town

Police minister Bheki Cele has conceded that SAPS management "dropped the ball" in its treatment of Sassa grant applicants who were sprayed with a water cannon in Cape Town.

He said this incident, compared to the treatment of protesters who defied the beach ban on Saturday, led to perceptions that officers in the Western Cape behaved like "apartheid police".

Cele said on Wednesday that he had spoken to station commanders from across the province about public perceptions of them being selective in their stance towards certain communities. Police managers were reminded of their constitutional and legislative mandate, he added.

“This perception of being apartheid police here in the Western Cape must come to an end. To say when we are in Bellville we are harder, and when we are in Muizenberg we are softer. Stop policing the faces and police the people of the Western Cape and the people of SA,” he said.

“That was a perception, whether right or wrong, but things happened which really do look like they are leading to this kind of perception.