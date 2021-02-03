South Africa

Cash over parcel hold-up at customs is a scam

03 February 2021 - 07:53 By TimesLIVE
The SA Post Office said if there are customs fees payable on a parcel from abroad, the client pays the fees when they collect the parcel. File image
Image: Reuters

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has warned the public about e-mails meant to convince the receiver to pay money into the accounts of fraudsters.

“Members of the public receive an e-mail stating a parcel addressed to them is being retained because customs fees on it are outstanding. The notice entices them to click on a link which leads them to a website where they can make a payment to release the fictitious parcel.”

This is a scam.

The e-mail includes a parcel number which was not generated by Sapo. Although the sender appears to be “ZA post office”, the actual e-mail address is in Morocco.

Members of the public who receive the notice should delete it immediately.

