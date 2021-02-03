Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced

Five former employees of the uMngeni licensing office in Howick, near Pietermaritzburg, will have their fate determined by the court on Wednesday when they appear on graft and corruption-related charges.

Dumisani Nkala, Lindiwe Xulu, Meshack Ndlovu, Nkosinathi Zondi and Dumisani Phungula are set to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court, where they will be sentenced for fraud cases after they assisted scores of motor vehicle learner’s licence applicants to pass their tests.

On Tuesday the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the five officials were among the 19 people arrested when the national traffic anti-corruption Unit of the RTMC and the Hawks raided the municipality in June 2018.

“The court found the five guilty of fraud in November 2020 following a lengthy trial. Their conviction followed the five-year sentences handed down to 10 motor vehicle learner’s licence applicants in 2019,” said the RTMC.

“An examiner of driving licences, Skhumbuzo Mkhulise, was found guilty and sentenced to four years imprisonment or a R10,000 fine in February last year.”